Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February - CPCA

BEIJING :U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Tesla, which has made Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai since 2019, sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January.

Chinese NEV maker Nio Inc delivered 6,131 cars in February, up 9.9per cent year on year. Li Auto delivered 8,414 and Xpeng Inc delivered 6,225 vehicles, rising year on year by 265.8per cent and 180per cent respectively.

CPCA said passenger car sales in February in China totalled 1.27 million, up 4.7per cent from a year earlier.

