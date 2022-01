BEIJING : U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, including 245 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)