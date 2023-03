SHANGHAI : Tesla sold 74,402 China-made electric vehicles (EV) in February, data published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

That was up 12.6 per cent from December, when the U.S. electric car maker delivered 66,051 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, and 31.65 per cent higher versus February last year.

By comparison, BYD sold 191,664 units last month with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, CPCA data showed.