Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla sold out Model Y in US for this quarter - Electrek
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla sold out Model Y in US for this quarter - Electrek

Tesla sold out Model Y in US for this quarter - Electrek

FILE PHOTO: Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

16 Feb 2023 09:25AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 09:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc has sold out its Model Y for this quarter in the United States, with no more production builds until April, Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The expected delivery date for the fully electric, mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) to U.S. customers is now April-June 2023, the carmaker's website showed, while the delivery schedule for Model S is February- March.

This comes after Tesla cut prices globally in January by as much as 20 per cent with the Model Y priced at $52,990, down from $65,990 in the United States, according to Reuters calculations.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had then said that vehicle orders were roughly double the company's output in January after the first round of price cuts and Tesla's aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its electric vehicles.

But in February, the automaker raised the prices of its best-selling vehicle by $1000.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Tesla also pushed back the expected delivery of its basic Model Y to customers in Germany to February-March.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.