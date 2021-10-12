Logo
Tesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept - CPCA
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

12 Oct 2021 01:14PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 01:53PM)
BEIJING :U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, the highest since it started production in Shanghai about two years ago, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

The September sales included 3,853 that were exported, the data showed.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, including 31,379 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc delivered over 10,000 vehicles each last month. Volkswagen AG said it sold 10,126 ID. series EVs in China in September.

CPCA said passenger car sales in China in September totalled 1.6 million, down 17per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

