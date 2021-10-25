Logo
Tesla submits partial response in US auto safety probe - memo
Tesla submits partial response in US auto safety probe - memo

FILE PHOTO: A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

25 Oct 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 08:07PM)
WASHINGTON : Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2021/INME-PE21020-1022.pdf to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) information request issued as part of the agency's formal auto safety probe into the automaker's driver assistance system Autopilot.

NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla a 11-page letter with numerous questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

