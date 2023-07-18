Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla sues Australia's Cap-XX over EV battery technology
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla sues Australia's Cap-XX over EV battery technology

Tesla sues Australia's Cap-XX over EV battery technology

FILE PHOTO: he logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

18 Jul 2023 12:12AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla sued Australian company Cap-XX in Texas federal court on Friday, claiming its supercapacitors used for storing energy in electric-vehicle batteries infringe two US patents owned by a Tesla subsidiary.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pledged in 2014 not to "initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology." The company says the legal action comes in response to a lawsuit that Cap-XX originally filed against Tesla subsidiary Maxwell Technologies in 2019 for patent infringement.

"Maxwell has a history of innovation that has resulted in its own patents, now assigned to Tesla, and thus Tesla brings this suit against Cap-XX to protect its intellectual property rights," the lawsuit said.

Representatives for Tesla and Cap-XX did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Tesla acquired Maxwell in 2019. Like Cap-XX, Maxwell makes capacitors for electric vehicles that increase their energy-storage capabilities. The patents that Cap-XX allegedly infringed relate to electrodes used in supercapacitors, which Tesla called the "primary source of the device's power capabilities."

Tesla said the electrodes used in Cap-XX's supercapacitors work in the same way as Maxwell's patented technology. It asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages.

Cap-XX's ongoing lawsuit in Delaware federal court accuses Maxwell of infringing its own supercapacitor patents.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.