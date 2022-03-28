Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai factory for 4 days to comply with COVID-19 curbs: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai factory for 4 days to comply with COVID-19 curbs: Sources

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai factory for 4 days to comply with COVID-19 curbs: Sources

FILE PHOTO: A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

28 Mar 2022 09:06AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: US automaker Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced on Sunday night it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has notified its workers and suppliers of the move, the people said.

It initially attempted to create a closed loop to continue production and called workers in on Sunday, one of the sources said. However, it allowed them to leave that evening after it decided it did not have enough provisions for them, the source added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday (Mar 28).

China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Sunday it would lock down the city in two stages to carry out COVID-19 testing over nine days.

Authorities said they would divide Shanghai in two for the exercise, using the Huangpu River that passes through the city as a guide.

The Tesla factory is in the Lingang district of Pudong new area, which is part of Shanghai's first lockdown stage. Its lockdown started early on Monday and is scheduled to last until Friday morning.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us