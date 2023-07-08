Logo
Tesla wants EPA to finalize tougher vehicle emissions rules
Tesla wants EPA to finalize tougher vehicle emissions rules

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. Picture taken May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

08 Jul 2023 01:15AM
WASHINGTON : Tesla wants the Biden administration to finalize more stringent vehicle emissions limits than those proposed in April by the Environmental Protection Agency, putting the automaker at odds with other manufacturers.

The EPA in April proposed new 2027-2032 vehicle standards that would cut emissions by 56 per cent and result in an estimated 60 per cent of new vehicles by 2030 being electric and 67 per cent by 2032. Tesla said in comments made public Friday it wants the EPA to adopt a tougher plan that would ensure more than 69 per cent of vehicles in 2032 are EVs.

Source: Reuters

