Business

Tesla worried it won't be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory - Musk
Invited guests queue in front of the entrance for a party with county fair and factory tour on the construction site of Tesla's electric car factory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

10 Oct 2021 12:29AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 12:28AM)
BERLIN : Tesla is worried that it won't be able to hire enough people to staff its new factory near Berlin, Chief Executive Elon Musk said at a festival held on the site of the new plant on Saturday, according to a live stream on social media.

Musk, who also said that he hoped the plant would in future build Tesla's planned trucks, added that he hoped staff would come from all over Europe to work there.

"We're a bit worried we wont be able to find enough people. We really need great talent to come here from all over Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

