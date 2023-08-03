Tesla's China-made EV sales in July down 31% mth/mth

BEIJING : U.S. automaker Tesla sold 64,285 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in July, down 31 per cent from a month earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Thursday.

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars were up 128 per cent from 28,217 a year earlier when a scheduled upgrade to Tesla's Shanghai factory lowered production.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, posted a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in July sales to 261,105 passenger vehicles, including 18,169 exported.