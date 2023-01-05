Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's December sales of China-made cars fall to the lowest in 5 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's December sales of China-made cars fall to the lowest in 5 months

Tesla's December sales of China-made cars fall to the lowest in 5 months

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

05 Jan 2023 05:48PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 06:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Tesla delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, the lowest level in five months, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Thursday (Dec 5).

That was a 44 per cent drop from November and 21 per cent fewer than a year earlier as the US automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with rising inventories amid weakening demand.

It also marks the fewest monthly deliveries since July when most production at Tesla's Shanghai plant was suspended due to an upgrade to its production lines.

For the whole of 2022, the US automaker delivered 50 per cent more vehicles produced in its Shanghai plant compared with 2021, the CPCA data showed.

Globally, the electric vehicle (EV) maker's deliveries rose by 40 per cent last year, missing CEO Elon Musk's 50 per cent annual target.

Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant, its most productive manufacturing hub, from Dec 24 to Jan 2 as part of the output reduction efforts, Reuters reported previously.

Chinese rival BYD still led all brands in China's December EV sales with 234,598 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure EVs, more than quadruple Tesla's sales in the same month, the CPCA data showed.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co, the joint venture of General Motors in China making small budget EVs, also outsold Tesla by 53 per cent, according to the association.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.