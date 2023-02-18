Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's Musk to hold call with Mexico president, factory announcement imminent -Ebrard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's Musk to hold call with Mexico president, factory announcement imminent -Ebrard

Tesla's Musk to hold call with Mexico president, factory announcement imminent -Ebrard

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Zurich, Switzerland July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

18 Feb 2023 12:53AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 01:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY :Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will soon confirm it has chosen Mexico as a location for a new plant, and CEO Elon Musk is planning to speak with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's top diplomat said on Friday.

"Very soon we will have confirmation that this company, which is so important, which is very close to the electromobility priorities we are promoting, has chosen Mexico to increase its presence," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, referring to Tesla.

He declined to give a time for the phone call or the location for Tesla's Mexico investment.

"It will be talked about in the call," said Ebrard, who spoke at an event with Mexican business leaders.

It was previously known that Mexico was among the countries where Tesla was thinking of building a new factory but Ebrard's comments are the clearest sign yet that the carmaker has decided on Mexico. 

Several potential sites have been pitched for Tesla's move to Mexico, with Lopez Obrador saying earlier this month that the states of Nuevo Leon and Hidalgo were leading the race.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.