Tesla's Musk to pay more than US$11 billion in taxes this year
File photo. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China on Jan 7, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

20 Dec 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:28PM)
Electric-car maker Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday (Dec 20) on Twitter that he will pay more than US$11 billion in taxes this year.

Earlier this week, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and stop "freeloading off everyone else" after Time magazine named him its "person of the year".

Musk responded by saying that he "will pay more taxes than any American in history this year".

Musk is the world's richest person and his company Tesla is worth about US$1 trillion. Over the last few weeks, Musk has sold nearly US$14 billion worth of Tesla shares.

Source: Reuters/aj

Tesla Elon Musk

