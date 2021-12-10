Logo
Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
10 Dec 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 01:47PM)
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.

"thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10per cent of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly US$12 billion since.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

