Tesla's Musk says new chip plants should make shortage short term
Chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari John Elkann speaks via video conference with Tesla's founder Elon Musk during the "Italian Tech Week" event in Turin, Italy September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

24 Sep 2021 06:49PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 06:48PM)
TURIN : Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that thanks to new semiconductor plants that are planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has pummelled the car industry this year should be short term in nature.

"There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built," Musk said during a joint session with John Elkann, the scion of Italy's Agnelli family at Italian Tech Week. "I think we will have good capacity for providing chips by next year."

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Writing By Nick Carey)

Source: Reuters

