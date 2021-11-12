Logo
Tesla's Musk sells more shares worth US$687 million
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 09:09PM)
CALIFORNIA: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed an additional share sale worth about US$687 million in the electric-car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday (Nov 12), after offloading about US$5 billion in stock earlier in the week.

Musk sold 587,638 and 52,099 shares held by his trust on Nov 11 in multiple transactions, according to two separate filings.

Tesla shares were up 0.5 per cent at US$1,069 in premarket trading.

Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla's top shareholder, tweeted last weekend that he would sell 10 per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved the move.

In the first round of share sale, filings showed Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, worth around US$4 billion, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for US$1.1 billion to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

Prior to the sale, Musk owned a stake of about 23 per cent in Tesla, including stock options.

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.

Source: Reuters/ga

