Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker: Report
Business

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Michele Tantussi)

29 Aug 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 03:11PM)
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp's planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday (Aug 28), citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics have also lodged opposition to the deal with US authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the US Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the US$54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.

Source: Reuters/zl

