Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's Shanghai factory hits 2 million car production milestone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's Shanghai factory hits 2 million car production milestone

Tesla's Shanghai factory hits 2 million car production milestone

A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 03:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Tesla's Shanghai factory achieved on Wednesday the milestone of 2 million cars produced, according to the company's WeChat account.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.