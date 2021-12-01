Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's Shanghai factory on track to make 500,000 cars this year - think tank EV100
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's Shanghai factory on track to make 500,000 cars this year - think tank EV100

Tesla's Shanghai factory on track to make 500,000 cars this year - think tank EV100

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen at the U.S. electric vehicle maker's factory in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

01 Dec 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 09:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Tesla's Shanghai factory is on track to meet its goal of making 500,000 vehicles this year, the U.S. automaker's vice president told Chinese think tank EV100 in an interview.

The EV100 think tank quoted Tao Lin as giving the figure in an article published on its official WeChat account. Tao also said the Shanghai factory had localized more than 90per cent of its supply chain.

The EV100 think tank organises an annual forum where auto industry executives meet to discuss policies and the market.

In September, Reuters reported citing sources that Tesla's Shanghai factory was expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us