Tesla's Shanghai megapack battery plant launches production, Xinhua says
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

11 Feb 2025 09:35AM
BEIJING : Tesla's battery megafactory in Shanghai, for manufacturing its megapack batteries, has launched production on Tuesday, Chinese official news agency Xinhua said.

Source: Reuters
