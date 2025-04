Tesla's vice president of software engineering, David Lau, has told people at the company he is stepping down, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lau, who has been with the automaker for more than 12 years, has held the vice president's role since 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.

Tesla and Lau did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

His team is responsible for software in Tesla vehicles, cloud services and manufacturing systems.