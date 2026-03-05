Tesla's UK sales plummet in February but outpace BYD, New Automotive data shows

March 4 : Tesla's UK sales fell sharply in February, but still outpaced Chinese rival BYD, data from New Automotive showed on Wednesday.

Tesla sold 2,208 vehicles in February, down 45.2 per cent from a year earlier. BYD's sales rose 40.9 per cent to 968 units.

While Tesla's delivery patterns are typically volatile, year-to-date figures are down 5 per cent, meaning the decline is likely to draw scrutiny, New Automotive said.

Tesla's position in the UK has weakened amid intensifying competition from Chinese brands such as BYD and SAIC-owned MG, as its ageing model line-up struggles to keep pace.

Tesla's February sales also fell in Italy, Denmark and Sweden, pointing to broader challenges in Europe.

Battery-electric cars accounted for a quarter of the overall UK car market in February, while about a third of new car registrations had a plug, the data showed.

"It is fantastic to see one in four motorists opting for an electric car in February," Ben Nelmes, chief executive of New Automotive said.

"As we enter yet another fossil fuel price crisis, every electric vehicle is yet another step on the road to energy independence."

Overall UK car registrations across all fuel types rose 3.6 per cent in February to 83,377 vehicles, the data showed.