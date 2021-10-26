Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's US$1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's US$1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Tesla's US$1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

26 Oct 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 04:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The surge in Tesla Inc's stock market value beyond US$1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder.

The stock rallied 12.7per cent on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.

With Tesla's stock at a record high close of US$1,024.86, Musk's 23per cent stake in the newly minted trillion-dollar company is now worth about US$230 billion, according to Refinitiv.

That stake includes options worth over US$50 billion that have vested under Musk's 2018 compensation package.

In addition, Musk is a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, a private company worth US$100 billion as of an October secondary share sale, according to a CNBC report.

Musk receives no salary at Tesla: his pay package provides 12 options tranches that vest when Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth hit a series of rising milestones. The options let Musk buy Tesla shares at US$70 each, a discount of more than 90per cent from their current price.

Last week, Tesla reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$3.2 billion, up 77per cent from the year before. That was enough to vest his seventh options tranche, worth over US$8 billion as of Monday.

Tesla's six-month average stock market valuation is over US$650 billion, clearing the way for all 12 of the options tranches in Musk's pay package, should the company reach increasingly higher targets related to revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the remaining five tranches.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us