Business

Tether CEO denies probe from US federal investigators
FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Tether logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Oct 2024 02:33AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2024 02:36AM)
Tether CEO Paolo Adroino said on Friday that there was "no indication" that the cryptocurrency firm was under any investigation after a media report that the federal government was probing the company.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the federal government was investigating Tether for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules, citing people familiar with the matter.

The criminal investigation on Tether is being run by prosecutors at the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, WSJ added.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. A spokesperson for Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network did not respond immediately to calls for comment.

Source: Reuters

