Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tether freezes $873,000 in crypto linked to 'terrorism and warfare' in Israel and Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tether freezes $873,000 in crypto linked to 'terrorism and warfare' in Israel and Ukraine

Tether freezes $873,000 in crypto linked to 'terrorism and warfare' in Israel and Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Tether logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Oct 2023 09:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 32 cryptocurrency wallet addresses containing a combined $873,118 it said were linked to "terrorism and warfare" in Israel and Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Tether did not provide details of the owners of the addresses, when they were frozen, nor the nature of their activity. It also did not provide a breakdown of the split between Ukraine-related and Israel-related addresses.

Crypto wallet addresses are strings of numbers and letters that identify the sender and receiver of tokens.

The company said it was working with Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing "to counter cryptocurrency-funded terrorism and warfare," without giving further details.

The NBTCF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week Israel said it had frozen cryptocurrency accounts used to solicit donations for the Palestinian militant group Hamas on social media.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.