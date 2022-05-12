Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tether has reduced its exposure to commercial paper, CTO says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tether has reduced its exposure to commercial paper, CTO says

12 May 2022 04:57PM (Updated: 12 May 2022 04:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The stablecoin Tether has the majority of its reserves in U.S. Treasuries, having dropped its exposure to commercial paper over the last six months, its chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino said in a Twitter Spaces chat on Thursday.

Tether, a reserve-backed stablecoin which is supposed to be pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, dropped to as low as 95 cents around 0724 GMT, according to CoinMarketCap price data.

Ardoino did not say what proportion of the reserves are currently held in commercial paper but said that it is "still going down" and that a quarterly update on the reserves would be available later in the month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us