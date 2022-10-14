Logo
Business

Tether says it has completely eliminated commercial paper from reserves
Tether says it has completely eliminated commercial paper from reserves

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Tether logo is placed on displayed U.S. dollars in this illustration taken, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 01:06AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 01:06AM)
(Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, says it has has completely eliminated commercial paper from its reserves and has replaced those investments with U.S. Treasury bills.

Tether eliminated $30 billion of commercial paper without any losses, according to a company blog post.

In August, Tether reported that it had reserves worth $66.4 billion as of the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March.

Tether has said that it would aim to release monthly reports on the status of its reserves by the end of the year.

Source: Reuters

