Texas governor bars state employees from using Alibaba, Temu products
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Jan 2026 05:21AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2026 06:04AM)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 : Texas will bar its employees from using Alibaba, Temu and TP-Link hardware and software, the governor said in a statement on Monday, saying his state made the decision to protect the "privacy of Texans" from the Chinese government.

The list also includes online fashion retailer Shein and battery maker CATL, according to the statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

This is the latest action from a state government official to ban employees from using technology created by Chinese-owned companies in the name of security. 

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. 

Source: Reuters
