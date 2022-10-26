Texas Instruments fans fear of chip industry downturn with dour forecast

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates as it expects demand across most of its end markets to decline, sending its shares down 5 per cent.

After a two-year boom in the chip industry, triggered by tight supply and high demand, a downturn is setting in as personal electronics makers and retailers, who are sitting on bloated inventories due to inflation-hit demand, cut orders for chips.

On the earnings call, TI said order cancellations increased during the third quarter. Chip makers Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology have also warned of worsening demand.

"During the quarter we experienced expected weakness in personal electronics and expanding weakness across industrial," TI Chief Executive Rich Templeton said.

While TI called the automotive sector an exception to this trend, Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan noted that many automakers continue to order double the chips they need and expects the demand to slip to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of next year.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company fell to $154 in extended trading. They have declined about 14 per cent so far this year, mirroring decline in shares of its peers as investors brace for the chip industry boom to normalize.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $4.40 billion and $4.80 billion, compared with estimates of $4.93 billion, per Refinitiv data.

It forecast profit between $1.83 and $2.11, below estimates of $2.21.

TI said it does not expect a "meaningful" or "significant" impact to its revenue from U.S. restrictions on exports to China, where it makes 25 per cent of its revenue from.

In the third quarter, the company reported a 13 per cent rise in revenue to $5.24 billion on strong demand for its semiconductors from the auto sector. Analysts had expected $5.14 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.45 per share, beating estimates of $2.39.