Texas Instruments forecasts third-quarter revenue below estimates

Analog chipmaker Texas Instruments forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, bogged down by sluggish recovery in consumer and enterprise demand that has kept clients from placing fresh chip orders.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company fell about 2 per cent in trading after the bell.

Texas Instruments said in April it expected overstocked customers to continue expunging excess inventory even in the second quarter, as inflation and rising interest rates eroded spending across sectors such as the industrial segment, its key market, comprising about 40 per cent of its revenue.

Top chipmakers including TSMC and Infineon also flagged how global economic woes have dented broader end-market demand, with the former saying even high demand for artificial intelligence has not been able to offset the widespread weakness.

The company forecast revenue in the current quarter to be in the range of US$4.36 billion to US$4.74 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect revenue to come in at US$4.60 billion.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jun 30 was US$4.53 billion, compared to estimates of US$4.36 billion.