Texas Instruments plans to invest over $60 billion in US to make foundational chips

Texas Instruments said on Wednesday it would invest more than $60 billion to build and expand seven semiconductor factories in Texas and Utah, as President Donald Trump presses companies to boost U.S. investments.

The investment in foundational or legacy semiconductors will create more than 60,000 jobs in the United States, the company said.

The chipmaker joins several other U.S. tech companies that have announced hundreds of billions of dollars in domestic investments against the backdrop of the Trump administration's efforts to produce more semiconductors on American soil.

Chip designer Nvidia said in April it is planning to build AI servers worth as much as $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years with help from partners such as Taiwan's TSMC.

The Texas Instruments' announcement does not specify a timeline for the investment.