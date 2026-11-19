NEW YORK, Nov 18 : Texas has resumed issuing air permits for data centers, state regulators said on Wednesday, after pausing the practice last month as part of the state's broader attempt to manage the server warehouses and their effects on the electrical grid, communities and the environment.

• The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality "has resumed its normal permit review process and will evaluate applications under all applicable state and federal laws and regulations," TCEQ spokesperson Laura Lopez said.

• Texas Governor Greg Abbott halted the connection of new data centers to the state electric grid in August and ordered an audit of the projects, rattling one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for data center development. Abbott followed up by temporarily blocking air permits for all data center projects.

• The air permit resumption came after the Texas grid operator notified the TCEQ that it had collected "community impact review" information for proposed data center projects, Lopez said.

• Abbott, a Republican, lost his reelection bid in this month's midterm elections to Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa, who has promised to impose a moratorium on data centers once in office in January.

• The most recent permitting decision may generate more pushback from incoming Texas Democratic lawmakers and politicians in the new year, analysts said.

• "TD Cowen sees Abbott's lame duck permitting push as likely to strengthen the Dem-stakeholder demand that Hinojosa take a firm stand, reducing hopes for a near-term policy agreement between Hinojosa and data center developers," the firm said in a note.