Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial-recognition practices - report
FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed images of logos of Facebook parent Meta Platforms and of Facebook are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Feb 2022 01:12AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 01:49AM)
WASHINGTON: The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday (Feb 14), alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that the state was seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Marshall, Texas.

"This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans' privacy and security," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

