Thai Airways to name new CEO as early as Jan 2023, acting head says

BANGKOK :Thai Airways International PCL expects to name a new permanent CEO as early as January 2023 as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan, the airline's acting chief executive said on Friday.

"There were nearly 50 applicants," acting CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry gathering in Bangkok, saying a decision would be made early next year.

Interviews are expected to begin soon, with candidates from the public and private sectors both being assessed, Suvadhana said.

The airline, which has had acting CEOs since 2020, opened applications for the top job in September. Candidates were required to be Thai nationals in line with government regulations.

Thai Airways entered bankruptcy protection last year to restructure 400 billion baht ($11.1 billion) in debt and has shed around half of its workforce and aircraft fleet.

The carrier previously said Thai state agencies will own about 40 per cent of the airline after restructuring, down from current levels of 67 per cent.

The airline on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of 4.79 billion baht, down from a 40 billion baht profit the prior year that included a large one-off gain from the restructuring plan.

($1 = 36.0100 baht)