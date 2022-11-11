Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Airways to name new CEO as early as Jan 2023, acting head says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai Airways to name new CEO as early as Jan 2023, acting head says

Thai Airways to name new CEO as early as Jan 2023, acting head says

FILE PHOTO: A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

11 Nov 2022 01:00PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 01:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thai Airways International PCL expects to name a new permanent CEO as early as January 2023 as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan, the airline's acting chief executive said on Friday.

"There were nearly 50 applicants," acting CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry gathering in Bangkok, saying a decision would be made early next year.

Interviews are expected to begin soon, with candidates from the public and private sectors both being assessed, Suvadhana said.

The airline, which has had acting CEOs since 2020, opened applications for the top job in September. Candidates were required to be Thai nationals in line with government regulations.

Thai Airways entered bankruptcy protection last year to restructure 400 billion baht ($11.1 billion) in debt and has shed around half of its workforce and aircraft fleet.

The carrier previously said Thai state agencies will own about 40 per cent of the airline after restructuring, down from current levels of 67 per cent.

The airline on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of 4.79 billion baht, down from a 40 billion baht profit the prior year that included a large one-off gain from the restructuring plan.

($1 = 36.0100 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.