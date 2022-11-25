Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Airways names new CEO amid restructuring plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai Airways names new CEO amid restructuring plan

Thai Airways names new CEO amid restructuring plan

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thai Airways is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

25 Nov 2022 07:21PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 07:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thai Airways International PCL said on Friday that Chai Eamsiri would become the company's chief executive officer from Feb. 1, as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan.

Chai, currently the firm's chief financial officer, was chosen for the top job from 53 internal and external candidates, the company said in a statement.

"The appointment is a crucial next step to build trust and confidence among the creditors, passengers and business partners," it said, adding Chai had 37 years of experience and knowledge in the Thai aviation industry.

The airline, which has had acting CEOs since 2020, opened applications for the top job in September. Candidates were required to be Thai nationals in line with government regulations.

Thai Airways began bankruptcy protected restructuring of debt worth 400 billion baht ($11.17 billion) last year.

The new CEO will have to work with the restructuring committee and oversee the airline's recovery.

($1 = 35.80 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.