Thai April factory output drops 8% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April contracted by a more-than-expected 8.14 per cent from a year earlier, as exports slowed and production costs rose, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 2.15 per cent in April, and came after March's revised 3.86 per cent year-on-year drop.

In the January-April period, the MPI declined 4.69 per cent from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry forecast factory output would show zero to 1 per cent growth this year, the ministry said.

While exports remain sluggish, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the vital tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total customs-based exports, which contracted by a more-than-expected 7.6 per cent in April from a year earlier.