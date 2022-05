BANGKOK : Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a slower-than-expected 4.65 per cent in April from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

That compared with a forecast for a rise of 4.98 per cent in a Reuters poll and following March's 5.73 per cent jump. The core CPI index was up 2.0 per cent from a year earlier, in line with a forecast for a 2.01 per cent increase.