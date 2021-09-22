Logo
Thai Aug exports grew, but at slower pace than July -minister
FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. Picture taken June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

22 Sep 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:53AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's exports increased in August but at a slower pace than in July as coronavirus restrictions hit manufacturing and logistics, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports should remain positive for the rest of the year, Jurin Laksanawisit told a seminar.

The ministry is due to release August trade data on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast an annual 13.5per cent increase in exports in August, versus July's 20.27per cent rise.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

