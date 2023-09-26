Thai Aug exports unexpectedly rise for first time in 11 months

BANGKOK :Thai exports unexpectedly rose for the first time in 11 months in August amid weak global demand, and the ministry said on Tuesday that shipments should be "good" in the final quarter of the year because of year-end orders.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, rose 2.6 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with analysts' median forecast for a 4 per cent decline in a Reuters poll. Exports climbed 9.7 per cent from July.

"The growth was supported by improved signals from the global manufacturing sector compared to the previous month, although they remained below normal levels," the ministry said in a statement, adding a weak baht also helped.

The Thai currency should continue to support exports, which are expected to increase in the final quarter of 2023, Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a briefing.

"In October to December, we should see good things coming in. It's a cycle where there will be a lot of orders," he said.

"The baht should also be helping," he said. The baht has weakened by 4.7 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

The ministry predicts exports will be flat or down by 1 per cent this year, Keerati said. In January-August, exports declined 4.5 per cent year-on-year.

Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, said the August exports were a "surprise" but shipments in September might fall because of last year's high comparative base of nearly $25 billion.

The group expects annual exports in September this year to be "at least flat or lower slightly," he said.

In August, exports of integrated circuits jumped 40 per cent year-on-year while exports of cars and parts rose 24 per cent. Rice export volumes dropped 8.3 per cent on-year to 630,567 metric tones but export value rose 10.8 per cent year-on-year.

Exports to the United States rose 21.7 per cent year-on-year in August, while shipments to Southeast Asian countries fell 10.3 per cent. Exports to Japan rose 15.7 per cent on-year and shipments to China increased 1.9 per cent.

In August, Thailand posted a trade surplus of $0.36 billion, compared with a forecast deficit of $1.75 billion, while imports dropped 12.8 per cent year-on-year.