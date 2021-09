BANGKOK : Thailand's exports rose a smaller-than-expected 8.93per cent in August from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 13.5per cent in August in a Reuters poll and after July's 20.27per cent increase.

Earlier this week, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said coronavirus restrictions had affected manufacturing and logistics.

