Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Beverage renews plan for IPO of regional beer assets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai Beverage renews plan for IPO of regional beer assets

05 May 2022 08:25AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 08:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said on Thursday it would look to sell a 20 per cent stake in its regional beer business through a Singapore listing, more than a year after it postponed the plan for a second time due to pandemic-led uncertainty.

The spin-off by ThaiBev, controlled by one of Thailand's richest men Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, was set to be the largest initial public offering in the city-state in nearly a decade before it was called off in April last year.

In January 2021, Reuters had reported that the IPO could raise about $2 billion.

ThaiBev is one of Southeast Asia's largest makers of drinks and counts the popular Chang lager among its key brands.

"The board sees significant growth potential in the beer business and believes that the potential can better be developed with a dedicated board of directors and management team focused solely on growing the beer business," it said on Thursday.

ThaiBev said it intends to retain a significant majority stake in the beer business after the spin-off, and will use part of the proceeds generated from the stake sale to repay interest-bearing debt.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us