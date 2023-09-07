Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai business group cuts 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5%-3.0%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai business group cuts 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5%-3.0%

Thai business group cuts 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5%-3.0%

FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

07 Sep 2023 06:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.0 per cent to 3.5 per cent, due to declining exports and public expenditure, and weaker tourism spending, a leading business group said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are expected to fall 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent this year, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has clearly weakened after growing just 1.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, sharply slowing from the previous quarter, the group said in a statement.

Thailand's economy expanded 2.6 per cent last year.

The business group urged the government to introduce measures to stimulate the economy this year, including steps to boost the tourism sector, also a key growth driver.

It added that the central bank's current benchmark interest rate was already at the balanced level at 2.25 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.