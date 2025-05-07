Thai business group cuts 2025 GDP growth forecast over tariffs impact

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy is expected to grow by between 2.0 per cent and 2.2 per cent this year, down from a previous forecast of 2.4 per cent to 2.9 per cent growth due to the impact of U.S. tariffs, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, could rise by 0.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent this year, lower than an earlier projection of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking said.

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, with a 36 per cent tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated before a moratorium expires in July.

The business group was concerned that export rivals might negotiate better tariff terms and disadvantage Thai shipments to the United States, a key market, said Kriengkrai Theinnukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, which is part of the group.

The baht appreciation was also was a concern and could weigh on businesses, he said, adding the government should manage the currency so it does not appreciate too fast or become too volatile.

Thailand's finance ministry last week cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.1 per cent from 3 per cent due to the impact of U.S. tariffs and a global slowdown.