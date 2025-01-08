Logo
Business

Thai business group expects GDP growth up to 2.9% in 2025
FILE PHOTO: A pawn shop worker uses a machine to count Thai Baht banknotes as he prepares to purchase items from customers at Easy Money Pawn shop in Bangkok, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

08 Jan 2025 01:55PM
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.4 per cent to 2.9 per cent in 2025 and exports to rise 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

For 2024, the group maintained its economic growth forecast at 2.8 per cent. It kept its 2024 export growth forecast at 4 per cent.

The group predicts 39 million foreign tourists this year - the pre-pandemic level, but Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said visitors numbers could reach 40 million, which would be a record.

Government policies would also help growth in the first half of 2025, it said.

Structural issues including high household debt and competitiveness of small businesses was holding back growth, it said in a statement, adding uncertainty in global trade was a concern.

Source: Reuters

