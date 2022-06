BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint business group on Wednesday maintained its economic growth forecast for this year at 2.5 per cent to 4.0 per cent due to increased exports and tourism, despite higher inflation and global uncertainty.

Exports are still expected to rise by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, according to the group, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce.

(Reporting Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)