BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year, a slight improvement from a previous forecast of 2.75 per cent to 3.5 per cent, helped by a pickup in the vital tourism sector, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign tourists is expected at 9 to 10 million this year, according to the group, which has representatives drawn from industry, banking and commerce