Thai business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war
FILE PHOTO: Sun is seen in the skyline in Bangkok, Thailand, Thailand, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

05 Apr 2022 01:59PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 01:59PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint business group on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.5per cent to 4.0per cent from a previous forecast of 2.5per cent to 4.5per cent due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and energy prices.

Thr inflation forecast was raised to 3.5per cent to 5.5per cent this year from a previous projection of 2.0per cent to 3.0per cent, the group, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce, said in a statement. It maintained its export growth outlook of 3.0per cent-5.0per cent this year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

