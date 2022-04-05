Thai business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war

BANGKOK : Thailand's leading joint business group on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.5per cent to 4.0per cent from a previous forecast of 2.5per cent to 4.5per cent due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and energy prices.

Thr inflation forecast was raised to 3.5per cent to 5.5per cent this year from a previous projection of 2.0per cent to 3.0per cent, the group, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce, said in a statement. It maintained its export growth outlook of 3.0per cent-5.0per cent this year.

