BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday (Jan 4) approved a 3.185 trillion baht (US$95.50 billion) budget for the 2023 fiscal year, a government spokesman said in a statement.

The budget was 2.74 per cent, or 85 billion baht, higher than the previous year, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. Thailand's 2023 fiscal year begins in October 2022 and ends in September 2023.