BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank will allow banks to pay a reduced 0.23per cent of deposits per annum to the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) until the end of 2022, a senior director said on Friday.

The move is among newly adjusted measures to support debt restructuring, particularly for smaller businesses, senior director Suwannee Jatsadasak told a news conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)